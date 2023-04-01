Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday March 31, 2023 – Big Brother season 6 housemates Adeoluwa Okusaga, simply known as Saga, and Nini Singh are engaged.

Saga made his love for Nini clear when they were in the house for the “Shine Ya Eye” edition of the reality show.

They remained close after the reality show ended.

Photos and videos shared online today, March 31, show Saga going down on one knee to propose to Nini in a room decorated with rose flowers and an inscription on the wall that reads:

“Will you be mine forever?”

Congratulatory messages are already pouring in for the love birds.

