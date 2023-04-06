Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, April 6, 2023 – A well-built Kenyan masseur identified as Emmanuel Maende is making a killing offering erotic massage services to women.

He has been marketing himself on Tiktok and sex-starved women can’t keep calm.

They have been flocking to his timeline to ask for directions so that they can have a feeling of his ‘magical hands’.

Emmanuel is giving Steve from Kasarani a run for his money.

Watch videos of him busy at work.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.