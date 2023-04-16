Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, April 16, 2023 – Even before President William Ruto has dealt conclusively with Raila Odinga’s threat and the current financial crisis that has seen a delay in the payment of civil servants’ salaries, over 1,500 Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) have thrown a spanner into the works.

This is after they issued new demands to Ruto and his administration over what they termed as a lack of better recognition, respect, and equity in their work conditions.

The MCAs lamented that they were being treated unfairly, especially regarding salary packages and corresponding allowances, despite the government struggling to pay MPs and civil servants.

Ward Representatives condemned the stark differences between their work conditions and those of Governors, Members of Parliament, Senators, and the President.

MCAs claimed that the lack of proper representation of their interests had seen them receive inadequate salaries considering the prevailing economic conditions compared to their national government counterparts.

The MCAs also revealed that they can’t effectively oversight governors who earn millions, while the MCAs have big titles but earn salaries lower than deputy directors in county governments.

Ward Representatives wondered why they were not entitled to a pension like their National Assembly and Senate counterparts.

“For instance, the Ksh109,000 quarterly ward imprest is expected to pay office rent and 3 staff members for the MCAs.

“Which office will you rent at a maximum of Ksh 18,000 monthly in Kitusuru, Parklands, Karen, Kileleshwa and Kilimani and still use the remaining Ksh18,000 to pay 3 employees?

“This amount might be appropriate in some far-flung rural counties but not in Nairobi where even a bedsitter in Kileleshwa is rented at not less than Ksh30,000 per month,” the MCAs wondered.

The MCAs noted that they were working on forming a County Assemblies Service Commission that will evaluate their issues.

Among the issues they sought to address included the slashing of their salaries and double taxation as previously recommended by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

