Friday, April 14, 2023 – President William Ruto has warned Azimio Leader Raila Odinga that he won’t engage him in the bipartisan talks if he resumes his weekly demos.

Taking to Twitter, Ruto, through Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, told Azimio that they cannot have both bipartisan talks and still hold protests at the same time.

He maintained that Azimio needs to believe in something, adding that there is no chance of double betting.

“It is bipartisan talks or the streets, you cannot have it both ways. No double chance betting. You must at least believe in something. In peace talks, guns are normally silenced first,” he stated.

This comes hours after Odinga announced that the anti-government demonstrations would resume after the end of Ramadhan.

The former Prime Minister stated that the demos would go on simultaneously with bi-partisan negotiations.

“Sasa tumekubali mazungumzo iendelee na maandamano sambamba. Dawa ya moto ni moto, tunangoja Ramadhan iishe alafu tuta tangaza,” he said.

