Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, April 27, 2023 – Pastor Ezekiel Odero of New Life Prayer Centre and Church has been arrested and his church closed indefinitely.

This is after it emerged that he is running a cult in the name of the church.

According to reports, Pastor Ezekiel Odero owns a mortuary and a cemetery in his vast land in Mavueni, Kilifi County, where he allegedly buries his victims of cultism.

It is reported that many people die while seeking healing and miracles at pastor Ezekiel’s church and he quietly dumps the bodies at his morgue before burying them at his cemetery in the cover of darkness so that no one would notice.

It is estimated that at least 7 people died in Pastor Ezekiel’s church and the bodies were moved secretly to the morgue.

Pastor Ezekiel was also grilled by DCI yesterday in connection to Pastor Paul Mackenzie’s massacre at Shakahola, owing to their close friendship.

Police suspect that the bodies that Pastor Mackenzie was burying at Shakahola forest were briefly stored at Pastor Ezekiel’s morgue in Mavueni.

The Kenyan DAILY POST