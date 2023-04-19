Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Wednesday April 19, 2023 – PSG superstar, Neymar and his girlfriend Bruna Biancardi have announced they are expecting their first child together.
The Brazilian footballer, 31, and the influencer, 28, shared a joint post via their respective Instagram accounts on Wednesday April 19, to share the news with their fans.
Neymar is already a father to son Davi Lucca, 12, who he shares with his ex-girlfriend and social media personality Carolina Dantas.
The couple shared a series of photographs showing Bruna’s blossoming baby bump, as Neymar sweetly cradled and kissed her stomach.
They confirmed their baby news in a lengthy caption translated from Portuguese as they gushed over their ‘beautiful family’
It read: ‘We dream of your life, we plan your arrival and know that you are here to complete our love, leave our days much happier.
‘You’re going to join a beautiful family, with a brother, grandparents, uncles and aunts who already love you very much!
‘Come soon child, we are waiting for you!
‘”Before I formed you in the womb I chose you; before you were born I set you apart” – Jeremiah 1:5.’
The couple also sparked engagement rumours with the post as Bruna was seen wearing a stunning silver band on her ring finger.
Neymar and Bruna are believed to have started dating in 2021, but kept their romance private before going Instagram official in January 2022.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>