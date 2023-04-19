Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday April 19, 2023 – PSG superstar, Neymar and his girlfriend Bruna Biancardi have announced they are expecting their first child together.

The Brazilian footballer, 31, and the influencer, 28, shared a joint post via their respective Instagram accounts on Wednesday April 19, to share the news with their fans.

Neymar is already a father to son Davi Lucca, 12, who he shares with his ex-girlfriend and social media personality Carolina Dantas.

The couple shared a series of photographs showing Bruna’s blossoming baby bump, as Neymar sweetly cradled and kissed her stomach.

They confirmed their baby news in a lengthy caption translated from Portuguese as they gushed over their ‘beautiful family’

It read: ‘We dream of your life, we plan your arrival and know that you are here to complete our love, leave our days much happier.

‘You’re going to join a beautiful family, with a brother, grandparents, uncles and aunts who already love you very much!

‘Come soon child, we are waiting for you!

‘”Before I formed you in the womb I chose you; before you were born I set you apart” – Jeremiah 1:5.’

The couple also sparked engagement rumours with the post as Bruna was seen wearing a stunning silver band on her ring finger.

Neymar and Bruna are believed to have started dating in 2021, but kept their romance private before going Instagram official in January 2022.