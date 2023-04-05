Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday April 5, 2023 – Preston North End have announced Ched Evans will be unavailable for an extended period, with the forward facing ‘potentially life-changing consequences’ after developing a serious medication.

The Championship club said Evans condition is the result of ‘repeated high-force contact which he has received on a weekly basis throughout his career.’

Preston did not disclose the condition affecting Evans, but said it is ‘more common in American football and rugby players.’

‘The condition requires surgery to address his current symptoms and to prevent any further damage from occurring in the future,’ Preston said.

‘Over the course of the past week, the club have consulted with the country’s leading specialists and are currently working together to finalise arrangements for the surgery.

‘Pending a successful surgery, the striker – who has scored nine goals this season – will spend an extended period of time doing rehabilitation work.

‘Specific time frames for a potential return will not be disclosed until the outcome of the surgery is known, but all parties remain hopeful that Ched will be back playing and scoring goals in a PNE shirt in the future.’

Evans last played for Preston on March 14 against Rotherham, with the forward scoring in a 2-1 win.

The forward was substituted with a neck injury in the match and missed the club’s subsquent two matches.

Preston manager Ryan Lowe said the club will continue to offer Evans and his family their support.

‘We’ll be there for him every single day, whatever he needs we’ll be there for him and the family,’ Lowe said.

‘It’s been tough for me, the staff and the players because it’s a bit sickening when you get that news in the blink of an eye.

‘He’s got a strong family behind him who will make sure he’s right. Once he’s had the surgery we’ll hopefully see a little bit of light at the end of the tunnel because having the surgery doesn’t mean that’s him done.

‘He’ll have to decide what he wants to do with his future and whatever he chooses to do we’ll back 100%.’

Evans is Preston’s top scorer this season with nine goals in all competitions for the club, who are 10th in the Championship.

The striker has scored 16 goals in 73 matches since joining the club back in 2021 from Fleetwood Town.

Evans had spent four years away from the game after being found guilty of raping a 19-year-old girl back in 2014, while he was playing for Sheffield United.