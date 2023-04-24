Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday April 24, 2023 – Football fans were left stunned after spotting a Manchester United supporter getting a haircut during the semi-final match between Manchester United and Brighton.

Manchester United claimed a dramatic victory over Brighton during the match which ended goalless after 120 minutes. The Red Devils won 7-6 during the penalty shootout that ensued.

The first 12 penalties were all converted, with Casemiro, Dalot, Jadon Sancho, Rashford, Sabitzer and Wout Weghorst scoring for United. But on the 13th penalty, Brighton’s March blazed high and wide, gifting Lindelöf the chance to send United into the final. The Swede made no mistake, striking an inch-perfect penalty past Sánchez and into the top corner for a United win.

However, while all these were ongoing, an unnamed fan was seen wrapped up in a barber’s gown while another ensured his barnet is in tip-top condition.

The video went viral shortly after it was shared online.

