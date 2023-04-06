Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 6, 2023 – Former Mukurweini Member of Parliament, Kabando Wa Kabando, has urged Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale to stop politicking.

Speaking on Wednesday on his social media page, Kabando said Duale is breaking the law when he engages in politics since it is against Public Officers Ethics Act.

“As Minister in the sensitive docket of Defence, shouldn’t behave this way. The Constitution of Kenya anticipates, and desires that CSs be non-political, nonpartisan, and impartial. The Public Officers Ethics Act is a good guide. Please focus on securing our borders beyond ‘Eastleigh” Kabando stated.

Kabando was responding to a tweet where CS Duale had hit out at the ODM leader for rejecting President William Ruto’s proposal for a pure parliamentary process in the talks with the opposition.

Duale accused the former prime minister of being desperate for power by demanding dialogue similar to the 2007/2008 National Accord.

“Raila Odinga is an exposed man desperate for power at whatever cost. How does he equate the current situation to the 2007/08 period and ask for power-sharing under a National Accord arrangement?” Duale said.

