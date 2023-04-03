Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday April 3, 2023 – Floyd Mayweather’s long-standing assistant, Marikit Laurico has died at the age of 47.

Reports by The Sun suggest Laurico had been ‘feeling unwell’ during a recent trip to Dubai before her passing. They also cite reports that claim the cause of death may have been a heart attack, though this is currently unconfirmed.

A statement posted to Laurico’s Instagram account by her siblings and parents on Sunday revealed she died on Friday, March 31.

She had worked with the five-division world champion for much of his 25-year career in boxing.

It read: ‘On March 31, 2023, our brilliant star Kitchie abandoned the physical garment… the angels of Thy loving-kindness descended successively upon her and have ascended her to the spiritual world. We thank all of you who have reciprocated genuine love and positive energy with her

‘We are grateful for your patience and honoring our privacy. Homegoing/ celebration of life arrangements for Kitchie are currently in progress, and updated information will be shared accordingly.’

Mayweather’s daughter paid an emotional tribute to her father’s assistant on social media.

It read: ‘This doesn’t feel real… my heart is so heavy. You were more than just my dad’s assistant you were family.

‘You were the definition of someone with a good heart, you always lifted people up and made them feel good about themselves. There’s no one like you will truly be missed, love you forever.’

Mayweather’s partner Melissa Brim also shared her condolences, posting on Instagram: ‘I just wanted to say how broken my heart is right now.

‘You were definitely a blessing in my life & my family’s as well. We were just sitting ringside last weekend laughing & talking about how blessed we were. I think about how much I’m going to miss you.

‘I will cherish all the memories I have of you forever! Everyone that knew you loved you and I’m praying for your family. You were my courtside, ringside and photo buddy! I love you and God Bless you.’