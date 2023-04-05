Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday April 4, 2023 – Former USA President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 criminal charges against him in the Manhattan court on Tuesday April 3.

Trump who arrived at the Manhattan district attorney’s office where he was placed under arrest and in police custody, wore a dark blue suit and red tie as he sat beside his lawyer Joe Tacopina in court today.

The arraignment in the Manhattan courtroom on Tuesday afternoon represents a historic moment in US history as the business man becomes the first former or sitting US president dead or alive to be placed under arrest.

News outlets will not be able to broadcast the arraignment live, a judge said Monday night, rejecting a request from several media organizations but five still photographers, however, will be allowed to take pictures of Trump and the courtroom before the hearing begins.

The indictment returned last week by a grand jury against Trump will provide the public details about the specific charges he will face. The investigation comes from a hush money payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump is slated to fly back to Florida following his court appearance and will hold an event at Mar-a-Lago Tuesday evening that gives the 2024 Republican presidential hopeful a chance to respond to the charges.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s indictment marks the first criminal charges against Trump, but it’s not the only potential legal trouble in front of the former president: Special counsel Jack Smith is still moving forward with an investigation into Trump’s role in the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol and the handling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. And a Fulton County special grand jury has completed its investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.