Wednesday, April 26, 2023 – The anticipated bipartisan talks between Azimio Leader Raila Odinga and President William Ruto’s government have collapsed.

This is after both Azimio and Kenya Kwanza teams failed to reach an agreement.

In a statement issued by Rarieda Member of Parliament Otiende Amollo, Azimio indicated that it had failed to reach a consensus with Kenya Kwanza on removing MPs Adan Keynan (Eldas) and David Pkosing (Pokot South).

According to Amolo, the two teams had three options only, either or both Keynan (Kenya Kwanza) and Pkosing (Azimio) can choose to withdraw from the team.

The second option was for each party to withdraw their objection to Keynan and Pkosing and allow the two to continue being members of the bipartisan team.

The last option was for Raila Odinga and Ruto to withdraw any of the two MPs on their own accord.

He further argued that KUP, led by former West Pokot governor, John Krop Lanyangapuo, in April 2023, stated that it was about to make a move towards withdrawal.

“To date, no agreement to withdraw from Azimio. Pkosing is the Deputy Leader and has not made any indication to move. He is also the deputy treasurer in Azimio.”

“This shows that the Pkosing issue was made as an afterthought to appear as if we are on the same pedestal with the grievance we raised on Keynan’s issue. It’s a basis of intention, not reality,” he added.

Kenya Kwanza responding to Azimio, noted that they had agreed to accommodate demands made by the side, including the listing of a secretariat led by lawyer Paul Mwangi.

Further, the Kenya Kwanza side noted that they had agreed to engage their principals regarding the inclusion of Adan Keynan by Azimio.

To address the standoff, Kenya Kwanza proposed a separate meeting between Ruto and Raila, together with the bipartisan chairs, to iron out some of the issues raised.

