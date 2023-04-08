Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday April 8, 2023 – A wedding reception came to an abrupt end today, April 8, when a fire broke out at the venue.

The wedding reception was underway at Yard 158, an event center in Nigeria when things went out of hand.

It was time for the toast and the event organisers lit firecrackers but the fire spread to the decorations draped across the hall.

Guests tried to put off the fire but it spread quickly.

Thankfully, no one was hurt in the fire.

