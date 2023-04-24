Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday April 24, 2023 – Female members of a family in Chimanimani, Zimbabwe, have reportedly abstained from having sex with their husbands after being allegedly haunted by the vengeful spirit of a late relative.

Local publications reported that the spirit claims to have been deprived of conjugal rights in life and has cast a dark cloud over the Mahlupeko sisters’ relationships, resulting in many broken marriages.

The issue came to light after the family sought the assistance of Chief Ndima’s court to help them understand and resolve the issue.

During a session at the court, it was revealed that the Mahlupeko sisters and their daughters experience inexplicable blockages of their private parts whenever they attempt to engage in bedroom activities with their partners. It is believed that the vengeful spirit of their late family member, Dakarai Mahoso, has been giving the family sleepless nights.

It was alleged that Mahoso’s spirit said his widow, Gogo Nyeperai Mahlupeko (currently 87 years old), denied him his conjugal rights while he was still alive. Consequently, he passed away feeling resentful and sexually unsatisfied.

John Mahlupeko, Gogo Mahlupeko’s brother, who commented on the distressing situation, said his married daughters and granddaughters have been grappling with the aftermath of the avenging spirit’s actions for several years now, with intimacy becoming an arduous issue to navigate.

He also said those who are not yet married are struggling to find suitable partners. John further disclosed that what they initially believed to be a medical issue, turned out to be spiritual, with the late husband of his sister being the cause. It was uncovered after they sought help from prophets and traditional healers.

John said;

“All this while, we did not know that my sister’s late husband was behind this. While some family members thought that it was a medical condition, others knew that it was spiritual. The ones that are not married yet are struggling to find husbands while the married ones are struggling with the issue of intimacy.

“As if that is not enough, the men in the family are struggling financially. We are failing to prosper.”

Commenting on the incident, Gogo said she ceased to engage in sexual relations with her late husband due to their advanced age and her physical limitations. She also said that her family are unfairly placing the blame on her, and even dismissed the idea that her late husband’s spirit could be haunting them.

According to her, when they consulted a traditional healer, the spirit’s names were different from her husband’s, which led her to question the authenticity of the entire situation.

Gogo said;

“I had twelve children with this man and I ended up failing to meet his sexual needs when we were in our old age. I was in my late 60s while he was in his 70s. I did not think it was still proper for us to engage in sexual intercourse. I was a loving wife and I am shocked that my late husband would torment my family this way. In fact, I believe this is all a lie. I think my family just wants to put the blame on me. When we consulted a traditional healer, it was said the spirit’s names are Bernard and Phineas; my husband’s name was Dakarai.”

Chief Ndima has asked the family to seek the counsel of one more traditional healer to confirm the true cause of their problems since Gogo Nyeperai has denied that her late husband’s spirit is responsible.