Thursday April 20, 2023 – A British doctor, Olamide Orekunrin-Brown, said research has revealed that female breadwinners are more likely to experience domestic violence.

“Gentle reminder than female breadwinners are actually more likely to be victims of domestic abuse. Turns out that the more money you give a man, the more likely he is to beat you because of it,” the doctor tweeted on Thursday.

“The chance of a woman experiencing domestic violence surges by 35% when she earns more than her male partner, new Australian research reveals. SBS News reports that female breadwinners were also 20% more likely to suffer emotional abuse at the hands of their partner.

“Educated, wealthy women experience domestic violence the same way poor women do. “Education reform in Turkey raised women’s awareness of their legal rights, but this did not translate into significant changes in the incidence of domestic violence”

“Men are more likely to perpetrate violence against their female partner if she earns more than half of the household income, a ground-breaking Australian study has revealed.”