Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday April 24, 2023 – Singers Ashanti and Nelly have triggered speculation of reigniting their romance after showing up together to watch the sold-out Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia boxing match at T-Mobile Arena last weekend.

The two music stars who have history dating back to the 2000s, looked cozy while seated ringside next to each other. Later, Nelly, 48, and Ashanti, 42, were seen holding hands in video footage captured after the fight.

They were also spotted in the tunnel with their entourage and were pretty close to one another while being asked some questions on camera.

After answering the questions, the two appeared to head off in same direction and were also holding hands.

Ashanti and Nelly’s romance has long been something of a mystery, as well as a source of gossip for fans, as both have played coy in the press over the years whether they are actually together or just friends.

Ashanti told PEOPLE in 2005 that they “went out,” but said they were “not boyfriend and girlfriend” though three years later, she teased that an engagement was “definitely in the future.”

In 2014, Ashanti admitted that Nelly was her first real love in an interview with Sway in the Morning, and later told Hot 97 that there was “no beef” between the two.

Awwwww we love to see it! Nelly and Ashanti are breaking the internet Chile after being spotted together last night at the

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia fight in Las Vegas! Cousins, are y’all here for it?



( 🎥: @Jungletography | @theneighborhoodtalk ) pic.twitter.com/iIsDtizPGv — NOIR ONLINE (@noironlineorg_) April 23, 2023