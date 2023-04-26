Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday April 25, 2023 – Ex-White House doctor, Ronny Jackson (R-Tx.), is demanding that President Joe Biden take a cognitive test or drop out of his the 2024 race presidential race altogether.

The US lawmaker who has repeatedly questioned whether the 80-year-old president has the cognitive ability to be commander-in-chief, renewed calls for a mental evaluation as Biden announced on Tuesday, April 24, that he was seeking re-election.

Jackson made the demands in a letter, obtained by The Post, which is currently being circulated among House Republicans in a bid to garner support before it is sent to Biden.

“We call on you to either resign immediately and renounce your bid for reelection or submit to a clinically validated cognitive screening assessment and make those results available to the public,” the letter, which is addressed to Biden, says.

In the letter, Jackson insisted a cognitive test was required given Biden’s age, his various public gaffes and recent polls that show Americans are concerned about his mental function.

“When you first announced your bid to run in the 2020 presidential election, questions and concerns were raised surrounding your cognitive abilities,” the letter says.

“Those concerns have only increased because your mental decline and forgetfulness have become more apparent since you were elected.”

“Over the past two years, public appearances where you shuffle your feet, trip when you walk, slur your words, forget names, lose your train of thought, and appear momentarily confused have become more of a common occurrence,” the letter continues.

“These incidences are so common and noticeable that if you search “Biden gaffes” online, over 14,000,000 results appear.”

Jackson, who was a White House doctor during both the Trump and Obama administrations, added that the “American people deserve complete transparency on the mental capabilities of their highest elected leader.”

The White House has repeatedly defended Biden and his health.

Biden’s physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, gave him a nearly clean bill of health earlier this year after his annual physical but stopped short of addressing mounting questions about the president’s mental acuity.