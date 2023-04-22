Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday, April 22, 2023 – Jolene’s ex-husband Kennedy Njogu, popularly known as Nyogz, has moved on after they parted ways.

Nyogz, a pilot by profession, is dating a beautiful lady called Hilda Nkatha.

Nkatha is an air hostess with an international airline.

She is reportedly pregnant and according to sources close to her, they are planning to settle down.

Nyogz posted a photo with his new lover and revealed that his parents have already blessed their union.

“Now that we have my parents’ blessings. I can’t wait to do this thing called life with you,” he wrote.

Nyogz and Jolene divorced over infidelity.

Check out his new catch.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.