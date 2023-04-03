Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday April 3, 2023 – Today Monday, April 3, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua shared photos of himself reporting to work early even after the ODM party leader Raila Odinga suspended his anti-government protests.

The Deputy President in a statement on his official social media pages said he arrived at his office at Harambee House Annex in Nairobi at 5.30 am.

The second in command said he was amazed by the resilience of the Kenyan people who were already heading to their working place despite the heavy downpour witnessed in the capital city.

With the calling off of the demonstrations, the DP urged all Kenyans to go back to work and resume their businesses.

“Time Check: 5.30 am. As I drove through Nairobi City on my way to work early this morning, I was amazed by the resilience of the Kenyan people,

“Despite the heavy downpour, Kenyans are briskly walking to work as drivers beat the traffic jam and drainage challenges,” Gachagua said in a Tweet.

The former Mathira MP who was considered a ‘hardliner’ in President William Ruto’s truce with Opposition leader Raila Odinga further congratulated the ODM leader for suspending his weekly protests.

“I salute Raila Odinga for calling off demonstrations and violence and choosing to pursue his issues in Parliament in accordance with the Constitution and the laws of Kenya. That is Statesmanship,” said Gachagua.

He said that the country is governed by rule of law and that violence had no room in Kenya Kwanza government.

‘Kenya is a country with the rule of law. Violence and destruction of property have no place in our country. It will never be allowed under the leadership of President William Ruto now or in the future,’ he added.