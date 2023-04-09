Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, April 9, 2023 – Leaders from Rift Valley are growing tired of President William Ruto’s empty rhetoric as bandits continue to kill residents at will.

Leaders, led by Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Wisley Kipyegon, have raised concerns over the officers’ reaction to bandit attacks after it emerged that the joint security operation between the military and the police in the North Rift is falling apart at the expense of the locals after they failed to agree.

Speaking to the media, Kipyegon alleged there was no synergy between the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and the police, who failed to thwart the militia.

He claimed that he witnessed the breakdown during an attack when some officers lied to their seniors that they had responded to emergency calls.

“Even if the President gave express orders, there is sabotage. I experienced it first-hand when I called for backup for our National Police Reservists (NPRs) who were being cornered, and they were not responding.”

“Local police were lying to their bosses too, that they were on the ground, yet they weren’t. Maybe there is a breakdown in the chain if somebody is not doing the job as given,” he claimed.

According to the governor, some of the officers feared the bandits as it was claimed that the latter had better machinery and equipment.

“You can see that they fear. When the police hear the gunshot, you can see that the officers do not want to leave the police station,” he stated.

On the other hand, the area Woman Representative Caroline Ngelechei called for the ouster of Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki, who she opined bore the greatest responsibility in the communication breakdown.

“People are still getting injured and being killed. There is no reason why the CS and the PS should still be in office,” she stated.

In the operation launched in February 2023, the KDF was tasked to provide technical support to the police running the operation.

