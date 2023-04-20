Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, April 23 – Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has also weighed in on the Unga debate in which President William Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, have claimed to have reduced the price of a 2kg packet to Sh159, a move that has elicited mixed reactions from the public, considering that many outlets still sell above Sh200.

Speaking during an interview, Khalwale disclosed that he’s not sure where the cheaper brands of maize flour can be found.

According to Khalwale, he expected the cheap flour to be in supermarkets and kiosks in the village, but in reality, the cheap Unga that Ruto and Gachagua keep talking about is not there.

“I don’t know where it is. I expect unga to be in the supermarket and, if it is, in the smaller markets at home in the kiosk.” Khalwale said.

Nonetheless, he urged those who are yet to find the cheap maize to be patient, adding that his colleagues in government had handled the issue effectively.

“If it is not there, let people wait for it. I think my colleagues have handled this issue very well. There was no monopoly in terms of the supply of maize and, therefore, unga,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST