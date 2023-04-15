Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, April 15, 2023 – Kenyan diplomats to various missions are also up in arms against President William Ruto after it emerged that he has not paid them for six months.

According to sources, the Kenyan Ambassadors were last paid their salaries in September 2022 when Former President Uhuru Kenyatta was exiting the office and since then, they have never received a dime in the name of salaries.

“The CS actually even confirmed to the MPs. Do you want to say you are doubting him? We were last paid by Former President Uhuru’s government. To speak for myself and my colleagues, we were last paid in September,” a diplomat who sought anonymity stated.

This comes even as Foreign Affairs CS Alfred Mutua confirmed that they have cleared all embassies pending bills but did not deny that there were salary delays.

“We do not have a single pending payment. If there is, please get me specifics and I will follow up to find out why it is not yet done,” Mutua said.

Nonetheless, he asked the diplomats to be patient with the government as it was facing the worst financial crisis since independence as a result of the ballooning debts.

Chair of the National Assembly Committee on Defence Intelligence and Foreign Affairs Nelson Koech on Thursday said life has become unbearable for several Kenyan attachés in Belgium and Germany.

