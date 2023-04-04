Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Director of Communications, Philip Etale, has revealed the man who called for a dialogue between President William Ruto and Azimio leader, Raila Odinga.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Etale said that it is the Kenya Kwanza Alliance that called for dialogue between Raila Odinga and President William Ruto to cool the political temperatures in the country.

Etale insisted that no one in the Azimio la Umoja called for dialogue and that the opposition coalition has more serious issues that affect millions of Kenyans than the ruling administration, which wants to be recognized as being legitimate.

Etale made the statement while responding to Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula, who urged Raila Odinga to first recognize Ruto as the President of Kenya before the dialogue with the President starts.

“Omwami, with all due respect, nobody from Azimio la Umoja asked for dialogue. It is your side that called for dialogue. Remember, Azimio has more serious demands that concern Kenyans than your side just calling for recognition of your administration,” Etale stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST