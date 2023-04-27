Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday April 27, 2023 – Arsenal’s lead atop the Premier League table has been reduced to two points after the team was comprehensively beaten by Manchester City on Wednesday night, April 26, in a 5 goal thriller that pitched Pep Guardiola against his former apprentice, Mikel Arteta.

This was the first time in over two years Arsenal have dropped points in four-straight games and they have picked the worst possible time for their title bid to fall apart, with barely weeks for the season to end.

From the first minute, the home fans at the Etihad spurred their side and it showed as Guardiola’s men overwhelmed Arsenal.

Kevin de Bruyne scored either side of half time with Erling Haaland giving both assists and John Stones added a crucial goal before the half time.

Rob Holding’s late goal for Arsenal was nothing more than a consolation before man of the moment Erling Haaland scored in stoppage time to make it 4-1.

The scoreline would have been worse for Arsenal if not for Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale who saved balls from Haaland throughout the game.

Man City have now won 15 of their last 16 games against Arsenal in all competitions as Pep Guardiola made it nine wins from 10 against his former assistant coach Mikel Arteta.

With the win Manchester City move on to 73 points, two points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Manchester City have two games in hand and following tonight’s result, City can even afford to lose a game and still control their destiny.

"A lot of things can happen. There are still seven more games."



John Stones and Player of the Match Kevin De Bruyne react to Man City's vital victory over Arsenal ✅



The pair are taking nothing for granted despite the three-point gain on their title rivals…



