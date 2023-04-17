Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 17, 2023 – A disgruntled Kenyan woman has taken to social media to air her husband’s dirty linen to the public.

She revealed that her husband has been cheating on him with multiple women and depending on her financially.

She pays all the bills while her husband is busy entertaining other women.

He has also been assaulting her and threatening to kill her.

Read her post.

