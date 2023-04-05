Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 5, 2023 – Kenya Kwanza leaders are up in arms over Azimio Leader Raila Odinga’s new proposal to share power with President William Ruto on a 50/50 basis as he did with former President Mwai Kibaki.

Raila claimed that the bi-partisan approach will not fully address some of the issues raised by the Opposition and proposed the reintroduction of the 2008 National Accord.

The accord allowed the bypassing of the constitution to pave the way for the formation of a grand coalition government, and the creation of the office of Prime Minister and two deputies.

However, Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale argued that Raila was punching above his weight and that the current situation does not allow him to bulldoze his way into power.

“Raila is an exposed man desperate for power at whatever cost. How does he equate the current situation to the 2007/08 period and ask for power-sharing under the National Accord arrangement?”

“Your demos have nothing to do with the cost of living but a means to bulldoze your way to power. Trust me you will not succeed,” Duale remarked.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Kimilili MP Didmas Barasa, who reckoned that the former Premier was delusional over having a validly elected parliamentary committee report to one formulated as per his demands.

“Odinga must either be suffering from old age, selective amnesia, or both. When you are invited for dialogue, you do not set your own conditions,” Barasa stated.

On his part, Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei argued that the new demands were proof that Odinga’s real intentions were to obtain power.

The Kenyan DAILY POST