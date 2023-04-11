Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 11, 2023 – A family is distressed after their son disappeared under mysterious circumstances.

The missing young man, identified as Emmanuel Omondi, was last seen partying at Hornbill Club in Rongai on April 1st at around 2:30 am.

His phone went off and efforts to trace him have been futile.

If you happen to see him, contact the nearest police station.

