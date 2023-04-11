Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday April 12, 2023 – Zambian Super League club, Zanaco FC, has announced the departure of former Super Eagles coach, Emmanuel Amuneke after a spate of poor results.

This comes after the team failed to win a game in their last eight encounters.

Their last win was a home win against Nkana on January 21.

Appointed in September 2022 as a consultant coach alongside his assistant Emeka Amadi, the club announced the departure of the duo in a signed letter by its Chief executive Officer Modest Hamalabbi.

“The Board of Directors and Management of Zanaco Football Club wishes to announce that the club has separated with the consultant Coach Mr. Emmanuel Amuneke and the Assistant Coach Mr. Emeka Amadi with immediate effect. The club has also separated with the Head Coach Kevin Kaindu.

“The Board of Directors and Management wish to thank the three coaches for the services rendered to the club and accordingly wish the coaches all the best in their future endeavours,” part of the statement reads.

The club also announced Wedson Nyirenda as interim coach until the end of the season.