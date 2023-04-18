Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 18, 2023 – Lands Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Kimani Ngunjiri broke his silence after he shot one person in an escalated confrontation over land.

Speaking after the incident in Nakuru yesterday, Ngunjiri admitted to opening fire and injuring one man but explained it was in self-defense.

He stated that the crowd of about 50 youths ambushed him on his farm, claiming that he was an intruder.

“I leased the land for farming activities. The mob stormed the farm and accused me of encroaching on the land before demanding that I leave.”

“I explained that I had leased the land for five years since 2018 and even presented the lease agreement,” the CAS stated.

However, the crowd began charging towards him, led by the man captured in the video wielding an axe. He drew his pistol in an attempt to scare them, but it was in vain.

“The man moved towards me and wanted to strike me with the axe. I fired the second round in self-defense and one person was struck,” Ngunjiri stated.

Nonetheless, he claimed that the man hit by the bullet was trying to save him from the assailant.

The former Bahati Member of Parliament (MP) explained that the injury sustained was no more than a bullet bruise. He too was injured in the fracas.

“After I opened fire, the crown started pelting stones at me. One of the rocks hit me on my shoulder, causing a dislocation,” the ex-MP narrated.

He added that the man with the axe was arrested by police officers but jumped off the moving land cruiser as he was being ferried to the police station.

Initially, when the video surfaced, it was alleged that the man with the axe attacked the Ngunjiri for allegedly physically assaulting his sister.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.