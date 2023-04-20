Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday April 20, 2023 – Los Angeles police are reportedly investigating Chucky actor Ed Gale after he was caught on camera admitting to sexting with up to 10 minors.

A group calling themselves ‘Creep Catcher Unit’ posed as a 14-year-old boy online and allegedly received lewd texts from the 59-year-old actor, before confronting him on camera at his Hollywood apartment.

The LAPD was called to the scene Friday and were also caught on camera. Police told DailyMail.com they are currently investigating, but have not made an arrest and no charges have been filed.

‘It is an ongoing investigation and no information is available at this time,’ a spokesman said.

In videos filmed by Creep Catcher Unit (CC Unit) on Friday, Gale admitted there were several minors he had ‘talked to sexually online’, that they were ‘all under 18’ and there were ‘Definitely no more than 10’ of them.

He told the CC Unit frontman, who goes by the alias Ghost, that he planned to have ‘Oral, hand, and possibly anal’ sex with the person he was texting, who he believed was a 14-year-old boy.

In the shocking video, the Howard the Duck, Spaceballs and Chucky actor was asked by Ghost: ‘Did you talk sexually to a minor online, yes or no?’ ‘Yes,’ the actor replied. ‘That’s a felony,’ Ghost said. ‘Yes,’ Gale replied.

Screenshots of the alleged text conversation between Gale and the decoy account show the actor telling the supposed child ‘I want hold yours while u go pee… your little winky,’ and asking them ‘Do u like the taste of come?’

The texts show Gale allegedly writing ‘I want to taste your tongue in my mouth’ and ‘I want to be inside of you’.

The decoy asked Gale in the alleged conversation: ‘do u want to use condom all the time or do it raw for a little bit’ and Gale replied ‘Raw with lube’.

In the videotaped two-hour confrontation, Ghost showed Gale printouts of the text messages, and Gale admitted he sent them.

A neighbour in the apartment building, Maggie Mayor-Oats, told DailyMail she found Gale ‘creepy.’

‘It’s not surprising. I always see random men coming in and out of his apartment,’ the 27-year-old jewelry store worker said.

‘When LAPD showed up, they took all the evidence we had. We had printouts of the chats and everything. We emailed them the chats and gave them the footage,’ Ghost said.

‘They said that they couldn’t make an arrest on the spot because of his health condition.’

Gale uses a breathing tube with an oxygen tank.

Ghost told DailyMail.com that LAPD took Gale’s electronic devices for investigation, as well as the evidence CC Unit had obtained.

Criminal records show Gale worked with a pedophile actor on the movie that made his Hollywood break, Howard the Duck.