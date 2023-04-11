Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 11, 2023 – Police have launched investigations into the murder of a Deputy Principal in one of the schools in Nyamira, who was allegedly stabbed to death by a Ben 10.

The deceased, Thomson Ndege, was stabbed on his way to the parking bay at one of the hotels in Kisii on Monday, April 10 at around 1 am.

It was reported that Ndege had walked into the lodging with a 50-year-old woman said to be a pharmacist, not knowing that her Ben 10 was trailing them.

The jilted Ben 10, said to be in his mid-30s, accosted the victim and stabbed him two times in the chest.

He then fled into the darkness.

Police were called to the scene and found a motor vehicle belonging to the pharmacist that had stalled while trying to rush her lover, the deceased, to the hospital.

“He was stabbed with a knife by the medic’s alleged other lover who is in his mid-30s. The suspect had followed them to the guest rooms and ambushed them while heading to the vehicle at the parking lot. He stabbed the victim twice in the chest and he fell down unconscious,” a police report reads.

The teacher was rushed to Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital for emergency treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Below are photos of the deceased teacher.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.