Tuesday April 18, 2023 – EastEnders star, Michelle Collins was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday morning, April 18, after a health scare.

Michelle, who played iconic character Cindy Beale on the BBC soap, opened up to fans about her ‘worrying’ health ordeal as she thanked medical staff via a tweet.

She wrote;

“Thank you @nhs @RoyalFreeNHS for seeing me this morning at 9 am ,been a Worrying time but hopefully now all ok. When it works the @NHSEngland is fantastic ! Don’t destroy it #Tories #savethenhs.”

A number of Michelle’s followers took to the replies to send their well-wishes to the soap star.

Michelle played Cindy Beale in EastEnders between 1988 and 1998. She also had a role on Coronation Street between 2011 and 2014. The actress is currently working on a movie called Melodrive, in which she is playing Nora.