Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, 19 April 2023 – Two robbery with violence suspects have been arrested and a Glock pistol loaded with 7 rounds of 9mm calibre was recovered, in a raid at an apartment in Yamumbi, Eldoret, Uasin-Gishu County.

The two, Kevin Mwangi and Bonface Biwott were ejected out of their rented house after defying orders to open the door during the early morning raid by detectives based at DCI Usin-Gishu, backed up by their counterparts from the elite Crime Research & Intelligence Bureau.

Earlier, the two thugs who were on a motorbike had engaged our men in a hide-and-seek game that lasted a few hours last night, prompting the sleuths to abandon the chase and lay an ambush on their doorstep, instead.

Immediately after gaining access to the house, a search was conducted leading to the recovery of the firearm, assorted electronic goods suspected to have been stolen, a toy pistol, and a bucket containing cannabis sativa.

The suspects believed to be behind the recent robbery incidents reported in Eldoret town and its environs were arrested and are currently in custody assisting police with investigations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.