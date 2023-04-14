Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 14 April 2023 – EALA MP David Sankok has taken to social media to flaunt his new multi-million guzzler.

Dressed in his signature green attire, Sankok posted photos of his Lexus LX 570 after arriving in Tanzania for official duties.

“Arrived safely at my office in Arusha Tanzania. The machine is finally ready for the East Africa community task ahead,” he wrote.

See photos.

