E8 Funding Pros And Cons According To Traders Union

There are many different proprietary trading firms on the market right now, but E8 Funding is generally considered one of the best. Read on to learn more about its most crucial pros and cons according to Traders Union.

Proprietary trading companies provide you with capital for trading in exchange for some portion of the profits you’ll earn with those funds. While it is usually a great opportunity for skilled traders, every firm is unique, and you need to know all the pros and cons of a certain company before choosing it.

The experts have reviewed the E8 Funding conditions according to Traders Union standards and analyzed its main pros and cons to help you understand whether this prop firm is suitable for you.

About E8 Funding

Established in 2021, E8 Funding is an international proprietary trading company that allows you to get a large sum of money (up to $1,000,000) for trading in exchange for 20% of the profits. Its main office is located in Dallas, Texas, United States, and it also has an office in Prague, Czech Republic. But the company serves traders from all over the world, and there are almost no territorial restrictions: almost all traders can sign up and create a funded account. However, you still need to pass a trading test that can last up to 60 days.

Conditions and fees

Traders Union experts have analyzed the conditions offered by E8 Funding and found them attractive for both experienced traders and beginners. There are all kinds of assets you can trade: Forex pairs, stocks, indices, and so on. There are even several major crypto coins for you to purchase. Leveraged trading is allowed: you can use leverage rates of up to 100:1. There are no restrictions on available strategies: for example, trading bots are allowed.

What’s especially great about E8 Funding is that there are no regular fees: you only pay the initial fee starting from $138 (depending on your account type) and start trading. The most basic account called E8 allows you to use from $25,000 to $250,000 for trading, and the evaluation process consists of two stages with 8% and 5% profit targets. There are more advanced account types as well, and they can be used to get funding of up to $1,000,000. Traders Union experts told in detail how to get profit for a funded Forex trader.

Main pros and cons

All in all, E8 Funding has many advantages: a wide array of instruments, attractive trading conditions, low fees, and flexible account types with relatively simple evaluation procedures. You get to keep 80% of your profits, and that’s relatively favorable. However, the firm offers almost no educational videos or articles, and that can be disappointing for novice traders, according to Traders Union surveys.