Thursday April 27, 2023 – Former Miami Heat star, Dwyane Wade has revealed that he moved his family out of Florida following the state’s recent anti-LGBT+ legislation.

Wade disclosed this during an interview with Rachel Nichols on a recent episode of “Headliners”. Discussing the hypocrisy of certain Florida politicians who claim to be fans of him yet pass policies that negatively impact his family, the NBA star said;

“You know, obviously, the taxes is great. Having Wade County is great. But my family would not be accepted or feel comfortable there. And, so that’s one of the reasons why I don’t live there.

“That’s another reason why I don’t live in that state. A lot of people don’t know that. I have to make decisions for my family, not just personal, individual decisions.”

Wade’s 15-year-old daughter, Zaya, came out as transgender in 2020. After a long legal battle with her mother, Siohvaughn Funches, the teen was finally granted a legal name and gender change in February. Wade and his wife, Gabrielle Union, have been very outspoken about their support for Zaya over the years.

Florida governor, Ron DeSantis, and many state-level lawmakers have passed controversial legislation, including the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, amongst other laws.