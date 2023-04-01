Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, April 1, 2023 – Days after goons invaded former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Northlands farm and stole sheep, the Kenyatta family sought an audience with President William Ruto.

This was revealed by Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale who divulged details of a meeting between Ruto and representatives of the Kenyatta family.

According to Duale, Uhuru Kenyatta’s family sent emissaries to Ruto in search of a truce.

He revealed that the Kenyatta family sought immunity and asked to be left alone by the Ruto government.

“They have sent emissaries that the former President and his family should be left alone. Nobody can guarantee them that. That guarantee given to them should also be given to ordinary Kenyans,” he stated.

Duale noted that they advised Ruto against agreeing to the deal, adding that no one was above the law.

The CS hit out at the Kenyatta family, which he claimed had a hand in the ongoing protests organized by Raila Odinga’s Azimio.

He noted that they have intelligence that Uhuru’s family is pushing for Raila to get into a handshake with Ruto to do their bidding.

