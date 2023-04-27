Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, April 27, 2023 – A Kitengela-based businesswoman who sneaked into her neighbour’s bedroom escaped death by a whisker after she was almost lynched by a mob.

The lady identified as Shemim Odhiambo, 26, was found in the inner room of Harrison Chege’s house, who operates a cereal shop just outside his house.

According to Chege, he had rushed out for a short call, but upon returning, he suspected something was not right.

“At first I thought someone had stolen items in my shop, but upon searching my house, I saw a black shoe hanging under my bed. I pulled the leg and saw this lady who also operates a shop just opposite mine,” he said.

He locked the door from outside and called his neighbors to help.

Asked what she was doing in someone’s bedroom, the woman could not give a proper response.

Police from the nearby Kitengela station rushed to the scene and rescued her from the members of the public who were baying for her blood.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.