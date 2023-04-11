Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 11, 2023 – Trade and Investment CS Moses Kuria, has come out to correct President William Ruto, saying his declaration on Sunday will not affect farmers.

While attending a church service in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, Ruto announced that cheap imported food would flood the market within seven days.

While this was a welcome relief to Kenyans grappling with a high cost of living, it sent panic among local farmers.

But a few hours after Ruto’s declaration, Trade Cabinet Secretary (CS) Moses Kuria moved to assure farmers that their fortunes will not be hurt.

Speaking at Kagio in Kirinyaga County, the Trade CS revealed that local rice farmers would not be forced to sell their produce at a loss due to competition with cheap imports.

“I have spoken to the leader of the rice farmers in Mwea and I told him that we have the Kenya National Trading Corporation under my Ministry.

“I have pledged that we are ready to buy all the rice that you have, so do not listen to anyone telling you otherwise,” he assured farmers.

He beseeched cooperatives not to hoard rice promising the government would buy it to the last grain.

