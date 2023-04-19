Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 19 April 2023 – Members of the public were forced to intervene and rescue a hawker who was arrested by plain cloth council askaris in Nairobi Central Business District.

The hawker was going about his business when the ruthless askaris attempted to arrest him.

He broke down in tears and begged for mercy from the askaris.

“Mimi sio mwizi. Mimi ni hustler (I am not a thief. I am just a hustler,” the hawker was heard pleading.

However, his plea fell on deaf ears.

Members of the public who witnessed the incident intervened and questioned why the askaris were arresting him like a wanted robber.

The Askaris eventually released him.

Watch the video and reactions from Netizens.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.