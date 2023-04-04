Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 4, 2023 – A Congolese army general is trending after he was confronted by his wife over cheating allegations.

The infuriated woman, who was breathing fire, lectured her husband like a toddler despite him being a high-ranking army official in Congo, as his bodyguards watched helplessly.

The guards tried to calm her down but their efforts did not yield fruits.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.