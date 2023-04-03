Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday April 3, 2023 – Drake has sampled Kim Kardashian’s voice on a new song in what could be a possible taunt to Kanye West.

The 36-year-old Canadian rapper premiered the track last Friday March 31, on The Fry Yiy Show on SiriusXM Radio.

The song is called Rescue Me and features a conversation between Kim and her mother, Kris Jenner, that seems to reference Kanye in their discussion.

Kim can be heard speaking about her decision to divorce Kanye, according to XXL.

The audio was taken from a 2021 episode of Keeping up with the Kardashians where Kim said, ‘I didn’t come this far just to come this far and not be happy. Remember that.’ Kris was then heard agreeing with Kim’s point.

Kanye and Drake have been known to feud over the years.

In the past, the Canadian rapper has made multiple references in his lyrics to her and even previously alluded to an affair between the two in a 2021 song titled Wants And Needs.

Drake also suggested he and the starlet had a fling on his 2018 track In My Feelings.

He famously repeats the line ‘Kiki, do you love me?’ on the hit song, leading fans to point out that Kiki is a nickname Kim’s sisters sometimes use for her.

Kim went on to publicly warn Drake to ‘never threaten’ her family as she waded into West and Drake’s explosive feud.

Kim warned Drake to stay away from her partner and their children and directly addressed @drake on Twitter writing, ‘Never threaten my husband or our family. He paved the way for there to be a Drake.’

The two top rappers reportedly settled their differences in 2021 when they performed at a benefit concert.