Saturday, April 15, 2023 – Thirdway Way Alliance party leader, Dr. Ekuru Aukot, has predicted that the planned bipartisan talks between Kenya Kwanza Alliance and Azimio One Kenya alliance will not succeed.

In a tweet commenting on the State of affairs in Kenya on Saturday, Aukot, who is also a renowned Nairobi lawyer, said Kenya’s parliament is not in a better position to solve the matters at hand.

He described the talks as fake and a process that will likely not bear any fruits.

“The fake “bi-partisan” dialogue proposed by the two conniving political liars on both sides in order to “address the national crisis” cannot be done in Parliament because Parliament is simply dead and MPs have been mortgaged.” Aukot tweeted.

Aukot said Kenyans must rethink the best path to follow ahead of the 2027 election as bi-partisan talks won’t bring a lasting solution.

This calls for a very broad-based national dialogue to find lasting solutions. Parliament can not do it. Kenyans should seriously consider going back to factory settings when voting in 2027.”

He further warned that if Kenya makes the same mistake year in and year out, things will never change for the better.

The Kenyan DAILY POST