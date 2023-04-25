Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 25, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua‘s wife Pastor Dorcas Gachagua has been thrown into the mix of the ongoing cult killings in Shakahola, Kilifi County, as it emerges that she is a close friend of Pastor Ezekiel.

Pastor Ezekiel, who brainwashes his followers with Panda Mbegu and Kanyanga Mafuta nonsense at his Mavueni church in Kilifi County is a close friend of Pastor Paul Mackenzie, who is accused of slaughtering 83 followers, by starving them to death by promising them that they will see Jesus when they die.

Already, the Shakahola forest is a crime scene as police and forensic experts unearth more bodies.

The actions of Pastor Mackenzie are a big shame to Dorcas Gachagua since she is a friend of Pastor Ezekiel, who Mackenzie claims is his ‘godfather’.

Pastor Mackenzie is already in police custody after police arrested him over the massacre that has left the whole nation in shock.

On Monday, President William Ruto described Pastor Mackenzie as a terrorist who has been using religion to brainwash his followers.

Ruto said his government will deal with him without mercy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST