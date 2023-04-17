Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, April 17, 2023 – Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi, has attacked former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for demanding the government to open Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission(IEBC) servers.

Raila has been demanding the IEBC servers be opened to show the real winner of the August 9, 2022, presidential polls.

Mudavadi, who spoke during the Iftar dinner in Mombasa on Sunday, said Raila‘s demands are not honest and realistic, but a diversionary tactic to disrupt the Kenya Kwanza plan to work for the people.

“Let us not destroy our country. This shrewd move and ill-motive by Azimio to try and say they are looking for talks like the Kofi Annan Serena talks is an exercise in futility,” he said.

“When you say the servers have to be opened, why are you forgetting and taking Kenyans for fools? The Supreme Court ordered that the servers be opened and the Registrar of the Supreme Court led that exercise under the watch of lawyers from both Azimio and Kenya Kwanza. What new thing do you want?”Mudavadi posed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST