Tuesday April 25, 2023 – President William Ruto’s move to deduct 3% from salaries of public servants to finance his housing project has bumped into a headwind.

This is after public servants’ sector unions rejected Ruto’s move, warning him never to touch their salaries.

In a statement, Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT), Kenya Universities Staff Union (KUSU), Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU), Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Union (KMPDU), and Kenya Union of Domestic Hotels Educational Institutions Hospitals and Allied Workers (Kudheiha) have condemned the government’s proposal to impose a housing levy without a commensurate increment in workers’ pay.

Led by KUSU Secretary General Charles Mukhwaya, the union leaders vowed to seek legal redress to stop the new policy.

They said they are concerned that a decision of such magnitude is being made without any engagement with workers as stakeholders and is in total violation of Section 26(2) of the Employment Act, 2007.

The union said it has been long since the Government reviewed salaries, bearing in mind that National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF), National Social Security Fund (NSSF), and other taxes have increased on the same small salary that workers have been earning for years on end.

Knut Secretary General, Collins Oyuu said this can only happen when there are proper consultations.

He called for Ruto’s understanding, saying the union leaders are on hot seats as workers’ representatives, so adding yet another levy on the same salary of workers does not make sense.

Similar sentiments were echoed by UASU Secretary General Constantine Wasonga, who stated that they will never allow Ruto to deduct their salaries, noting that they also rejected the 1.5 per cent levy proposed by the previous administration.

The Kenyan DAILY POST