Monday, April 24, 2023 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has blasted Raila Odinga’s Azimio for constantly blaming President William Ruto and his government over the high cost of living.

Speaking in Bungoma, Wetangula sought to exonerate Ruto and his allies, noting that it is wrong to blame the President for the high cost of living.

According to the speaker, Ruto is operating under the budget that was prepared by the former regime, and therefore the people to blame for the high cost of goods are former President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake buddy, Raila Odinga.

“Kenya Kwanza government is operating on a budget prepared by the last regime which has subjected Kenyans to suffering,” he stated.

“President Ruto’s first budget will take effect in July and it will address the high cost of living by lowering prices of essential commodities such as fuel and flour among others,” stated the Speaker.

The 2023/24 budget estimates are due in Parliament this week. The Public Finance Management Act provides that the National Treasury must submit annual budget estimates two months before the end of the financial year.

Wetangula challenged Parliamentarians to ensure that the budget must address fundamental issues faced by Kenyans because as people’s representatives, they know them better.

