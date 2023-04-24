Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 24, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has turned the heat on President William Ruto’s government and Judiciary for failing to tame Pastor Paul Mackenzie’s cultic activities.

In a statement, Raila, through Minority Leader in the National Assembly Opiyo Wandayi, faulted Ruto’s government for failing to leverage the security systems to prevent the mass massacre of Kenyans.

“This is a colossal failure of the State. It is an unforgivable failure of security intelligence that, in theory, extends from Nairobi to the Shakahola and every village in Kenya, ending with the chiefs, assistant chiefs, village elders, and Nyumba Kumi heads. This system failed and Kenyans deserve to know why,” the statement read in part.

He called for a thorough evaluation of security and intelligence systems following the massacre.

“These mass deaths could have been avoided if our criminal justice system worked. This tragedy had been brewing for years but the criminal justice system has been too weak, too archaic, and too compromised to prevent it,” the statement added.

At the same time, the Azimio team blamed the Criminal justice system, saying it has failed the people of Kenya.

Opiyo stated the fact that the suspect behind the massacre, Pastor Paul Mackenzie, has been in and out of court with his accomplices on several occasions proves that the Martha Koome-led Judiciary has been loose.

“The criminal justice and security systems are too archaic, too self-important and too greedy to stand up for and protect the poor Kenyans. Because the victims were poor villagers, nobody cared and everyone who should have cared looked the other way,” the coalition said.

Azimio now wants a commission of inquiry formed to probe the saga and establish what went wrong.

“We must know who did or should have done what. We must audit the criminal justice system and its interactions with the main suspect and members of this cult. We must audit the members of the National Government Administration offices and how their inaction could have led to this pain and shame,” Wandayi said.

