Tuesday April 4, 2023 – Donald Trump has reacted after details of his indictment were leaked ‘illegally’ and he demanded Manhattan’s district attorney resign as a result.

Trump, who is staying at Trump Tower in New York City ahead of today’s historic arraignment, called for New York County District Attorney to prosecute himself after he allegedly handed the indictment plans to Yahoo journalist Michael Isikoff – who Trump also attacked.

The new report claims that Trump will face a total of 34 felonies. It also described details the charges – which will be officially unsealed on Tuesday. Some of its contents were previously known, but Trump used it as a vehicle to once again blast the historic criminal charges that required him to fly to his former hometown to surrender to authorities.

Trump, 76, will not be subjected to taking a mugshot, nor will he be handcuffed or be placed in a jail cell after his court hearing, Yahoo reports.

In his damning post, the former president wrote on his Truth Social: ‘Wow! District Attorney Bragg just illegally LEAKED the various points, and complete information, on the pathetic Indictment against me. I know the reporter and so, unfortunately, does he.

‘This means that he MUST BE IMMEDIATELY INDICTED. Now, if he wants to really clean up his reputation, he will do the honorable thing and, as District Attorney, INDICT HIMSELF.

‘He will go down in Judicial history, and his Trump-Hating wife will be, I am sure, very proud of him!’

Trump continued attacking Bragg and demanding he resigns.

‘D.A. BRAGG JUST ILLEGALLY LEAKED THE 33 points of Indictment,’ the 76-year-old said.

‘There are no changes or surprises from those he leaked days ago directly out of the Grand Jury. No Crime by Trump.

‘What a MESS. Bragg should resign, NOW!’

The blasts came as Trump’s team said he had raised $8 million since news of the indictment first broke last week. He has previously attacked the judge overseeing the case, claiming he ‘hates’ him, having overseen a separate civil Trump Organization case.

Trump has for several days been attacking Bragg’s wife of 20 years, Jamila Ponton-Bragg, and accusing her of being a driving force in her husband’s decision to press charges.

‘In March 2022 – BEFORE Manhattan grand jury began hearing evidence — DA Alvin Bragg’s wife Jamila retweeted a report that claimed that her husband “has Trump nailed on felonies,”‘ Trump wrote on Truth Social last week.

Jamila Bragg has since made her Twitter account private.