Thursday April 13, 2023 – The naked body of a backyard dog breeder was found savaged with his ribs on display after he was brutally mauled to death by his own animals.

Rikiana Hirawani, 33, was found dead at his home in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Tuesday, April 11.

Armed police raided the property and found his lifeless body surrounded by three large white dogs.

One neighbour told Stuff: “You could see every rib.”

The witness added that they shouted at the dogs to stay off the body until police arrived, although they kept going.

He said his neighbour did not treat the dogs well, instead breeding them as “moneymakers”.

Another witness described the scene as “pretty grim”. A third said they were “shell-shocked”.

Police and animal control authorities eventually managed to remove the animals from the property.

One dog was captured at the front of the property while police raided the back garden to find the other two.

Today, April 13, New Zealand Police Detective Senior Sergeant Colin Baillie said Hirawani’s death was not being treated as suspicious.

He said in a statement: “Following a post-mortem examination, the death is not being treated as suspicious and will be referred to the coroner.

“Enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances that led to the death of Hiriwani.

“Cordons around the property will be removed this afternoon, when the scene examination has been completed.

“Police extend our condolences to Mr Hiriwani’s family.”

Police forensic experts are understood to have remained at the scene.